Migrants continue crossing after the end of Title 42

Last week the Yuma Sector averaged over 800 apprehensions a day

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma border remains busy following the end of Title 42.

Hundreds of migrants crossed the border Tuesday morning, the difference now is they’ll all be processed under Title 8, and if they’re deported under that title, they could face criminal charges and be barred from entry into the U.S. for five years.

One of the migrants risking those consequences is Ricardo Solano from Colombia who’s with his wife and children.

“It was a long and stressful journey, thank god we made it,” Solano said.

Over 4,000 Colombians who crossed into Yuma this fiscal year were expelled under Title 42.

Solano is taking the risk that now is the right time to cross the border.

“I know they took it down and that there would be new laws in place but I don't know what will happen. I don't know if this is good or bad,” Solano said.

Border Patrol’s chief says apprehensions along the entire U.S. - Mexico border have declined by 50% since last week, now at around 5,000 a day.

The Biden Administration is saying that’s because migrants are now aware of the consequences under Title 8 and also expanded legal pathways.

The night Title 42 ended, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement quote “People who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum.”

It’s a statement that seems to be at odds with current immigration law, which says any non-citizen may apply for asylum in the U.S. “whether or not at a designated port of arrival."

Meaning under their new rules migrants like Solano, who illegally crossed the border, could be “presumed ineligible” for asylum.

“I have to fight for asylum. I want to stay here a long time. I just want to work honestly because I came to get a future for me and my family,” Solano said.