Migrants in Jacumba being cleared out

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the last few weeks, Jacumba Hot Springs has been receiving thousands of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Owners of Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel were asking for donations to assist the migrants and said there are not enough resources to attend to the families.

"So they started coming yesterday and there are probably over one thousand people. We're not sure if there are more camps. We're just doing our best to find them," stated Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel Partner Melissa Strukel.

She says they are working with Border Patrol.

Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition donated necessities.

On Monday, there were at least four camps, three were cleared out by Customs and Border Protection.

The last group of migrants is waiting to be picked up by Customs and Border Protection and there are about 300 migrants left.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.