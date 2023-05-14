Skip to Content
Another day of minimal migrant activity along U.S.-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Less border crossings this weekend than expected after Title 42 being lifted Thursday.

Early Sunday morning, there was no activity at the Yuma Sector border whereas earlier, Yuma saw multiple days, this week, of over 1,000 apprehensions, leading to capacity issues.

This comes as the Biden administration is putting tough restrictions on asylum seekers.

Despite less crossings this weekend, as Title 42 expired, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a statement saying, “People who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum."

The Biden administration encourages asylum seekers to use the 'CBP one’ app to get an appointment at a port of entry.

Those who don't have an appointment, or other legal means of staying in the U.S. and illegally cross, could now face charges under Title 8 if removed from the country.

