The latest from Yuma’s border as Title 42 has expired

There are still migrants crossing, but numbers are far lower than in the days before

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - There was a rush to cross the border right after Title 42 ended.

As apprehensions continued late into the night in the Yuma Sector.

But on May 12, it’s much calmer, with reports of only small groups crossing.

Nothing like the big crowds from the day before.

This comes as the Biden administration is putting tough restrictions on asylum seekers

One migrant at the wall Thursday thought he needed to cross before Title 42 ended.

“For that reason, I crossed faster, since there is already another rule. I don’t want to go back, thank god we made it,” Oscar Costa from the Dominican Republic said.

Despite the apparent drop in crossings Friday, Yuma saw multiple days this week with over 1,000 apprehensions, leading to capacity issues.

Mayor Doug Nicholls announced migrants would be released into the streets.

“I ask our citizens to remain calm, there are not people that have been convicted of crimes that are being released, it will be single adults and family units," Nicholls said.

Following a late-night lawsuit from a federal judge blocking the administration from releasing migrants, so far we have not been able to confirm if the local releases Mayor Nicholls announced happened.

Still, Yuma’s Chief of Police Thomas Garrity says they’re coordinating with all local law enforcement.

“We are working all together to make sure the community is safe and that everyone released remains safe.”

And as Title 42 expired, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a statement saying “Starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum."

As the Biden administration encourages asylum seekers to use the 'CBP One' to get an appointment at a port of entry.

Those who don't have an appointment or other legal means of staying in the U.S., and illegally cross, could now face charges under Title 8 if removed from the country.