Yuma County Board Chairman requests federal emergency declaration due to border crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Martin Porchas sent a letter to President Biden requesting an emergency declaration due to the ongoing border crisis.

In the letter, Martin Porchas said:

“As Title 42 comes to an end, Yuma County, its municipalities, and non-profits find ourselves in need of urgent assistance from the federal government to be able to provide transportation, care, food, and shelter to a dramatically increased number of irregular migrants coming across the border into Yuma County.

“I respectfully urge you to declare a federal emergency to give the federal government the ability to send the resources, personnel, and infrastructure we urgently need to safeguard our residents and the migrants coming across our border."

Yuma County is still under the declaration of emergency declared by then-Chairman Tony Reyes in December 2022.

This was due to the health and humanitarian crisis and the expected end of Title 42.

You can read the full letter below: