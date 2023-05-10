Not enough shelters for migrants

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis, Mexico city officials say they don’t have enough resources to help the migrants that stay there waiting for asylum in the United States.

"It is not yet known where all those people are going to go I’m telling you there are not enough shelters, there’s no preparation in any part of Mexico or in any border city," stated San Luis, Mexico Public Information Officer Juan Pedro Morales.

With the end of Title 42 fast approaching, the city of San Luis, Mexico says it's coordinating with local shelters to do everything possible to assist migrants.

Although there's a major lack of resources.

"Last week we received 85 migrants and I’m expecting more migrants this week," said Juan Pablo Escobar from Don Chon Shelter.

Juan Pablo Escobar with the Don Chon Shelter says other cities have the same issue.

"There is not a city in Mexico prepared for an exodus of hundreds or even thousands of migrants who will stay at the border," stated Morales.

The Don Chon Shelter alone served 85 migrants this week and they’re expecting at least 100 more to arrive in the coming days.

Those who are already staying at the shelter say now that Title 42 is coming to an end, they're concerned their immigration situation could get worse.

"Very risky to cross illegally into the united states now that Title 42 ends because we do not know exactly the process with the Venezuelans if they’re going to report us or not. If they’re giving asylum or if it going to be easier for us. The best thing to do is wait for the appointment," said Luis Miguel Chirinos, a Venezuelan migrant.

"I think I will try up to the last option and if not I will look for other measures. But right now I don’t know exactly what to do," said Daiker Rojas, a Venezuelan migrant.

Some of the migrants say they do not have a plan b if their asylum application is denied, but returning to their countries is not an option.