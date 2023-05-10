Skip to Content
Immigration
By
New
today at 5:11 PM
Published 5:36 PM

Calexico Police Department prepares for Title 42’s end

KYMA

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is preparing a plan that will provide extra police patrols on Thursday when Title 42 ends.

CPD says it will have special detail units assigned to the downtown area just a few feet away from the border.

This is in case of a possible surge of migrants. But Calexico Police say they're not worried at this time.

“As a safeguard everyone who is in the city in Calexico, we want to make sure that everyone's rights are preserved whether you’re a migrant whether you’re a citizen here in the city... a resident... our goal is... doesn’t really matter where you’re from... if you’re in the city we are here to protect your rights," said Sgt. Armando Orozco from the Calexico Police Department.

The city had plans of opening an asylum seeker assessment center on Wednesday, but that has now been pushed to Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content