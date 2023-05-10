Calexico Police Department prepares for Title 42’s end

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is preparing a plan that will provide extra police patrols on Thursday when Title 42 ends.

CPD says it will have special detail units assigned to the downtown area just a few feet away from the border.

This is in case of a possible surge of migrants. But Calexico Police say they're not worried at this time.

“As a safeguard everyone who is in the city in Calexico, we want to make sure that everyone's rights are preserved whether you’re a migrant whether you’re a citizen here in the city... a resident... our goal is... doesn’t really matter where you’re from... if you’re in the city we are here to protect your rights," said Sgt. Armando Orozco from the Calexico Police Department.

The city had plans of opening an asylum seeker assessment center on Wednesday, but that has now been pushed to Thursday.