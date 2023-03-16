Migrant mother and son rescued

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali Police rescued a Guatemalan mother and her seven-year-old child after they say human traffickers attacked them and abandoned them at the border.

Police say the 47-year-old mother contacted the human traffickers who offered to cross them illegally into the U.S.

However, that never happened.

She says instead they attacked her and left both of them near Downtown Mexicali on Wednesday morning.

"We were able to contact her family in the United States who were waiting for her, she decided to return to Guatemala with her son, so we made all the arrangements, last night they left on a bus, during her return trip she will be monitored by the commission of search for people for their safety, it is unfortunate that foreign migrants are often deceived and easily assaulted by traffickers, taking advantage of the fact that they do not know the border," said Mexicali Chief Police Pedro Ariel Mendivil.

So far this year, 10 migrants have been rescued after being robbed by human smugglers at the Mexicali border.