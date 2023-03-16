Skip to Content
Immigration
By
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:16 PM

Migrant mother and son rescued

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali Police rescued a Guatemalan mother and her seven-year-old child after they say human traffickers attacked them and abandoned them at the border.

Police say the 47-year-old mother contacted the human traffickers who offered to cross them illegally into the U.S.

However, that never happened.

She says instead they attacked her and left both of them near Downtown Mexicali on Wednesday morning.

"We were able to contact her family in the United States who were waiting for her, she decided to return to Guatemala with her son, so we made all the arrangements, last night they left on a bus, during her return trip she will be monitored by the commission of search for people for their safety, it is unfortunate that foreign migrants are often deceived and easily assaulted by traffickers, taking advantage of the fact that they do not know the border," said Mexicali Chief Police Pedro Ariel Mendivil.

So far this year, 10 migrants have been rescued after being robbed by human smugglers at the Mexicali border.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration
Author Profile Photo

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content