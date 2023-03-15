Border numbers lowest in two years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border apprehensions reached a two-year low locally for February.
Customs and Border Protection provided their latest update on Wednesday, March 15.
Yuma barely topping 10,000 apprehensions with an average of about 350 migrants crossing illegally a day.
In the El Centro sector, agents made over 3,400 migrant arrests.
Crossings have declined sharply since the Biden Administration expanded Title 42 in January.
But with the policy set to expire in May, the numbers are expected to rise again once it goes away.