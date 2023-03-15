Border numbers lowest in two years

But with the policy set to expire in May, the numbers are expected to rise again once it goes away.

Crossings have declined sharply since the Biden Administration expanded Title 42 in January.

In the El Centro sector, agents made over 3,400 migrant arrests.

Yuma barely topping 10,000 apprehensions with an average of about 350 migrants crossing illegally a day.

Customs and Border Protection provided their latest update on Wednesday, March 15.

