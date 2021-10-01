New immigration enforcement guidelines released by DHS

Immigration

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is out with new guidelines regarding who authorities should prioritize for immigration enforcement.

This follows up on interim guidance released early in the Biden Administration and the new guidance replaces the Trump Administration's more aggressive approach with a priority system used under Obama.

The new policy dictates that the fact that a non-citizen can be removed shouldn't be the sole consideration for enforcement action. Instead, the focus of the new guidance is national security, public safety and border security.

Top priorities for arrest and deportation will include terrorism suspects, criminals, and those who have recently crossed the border illegally.