Asylum seekers being tested for COVID-19 in Yuma

Immigration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) said it has now worked with more than 700 asylum seekers to make sure they're not positive for coronavirus.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) takes immigrants to the RCBH clinic in Somerton after they're released from federal custody. Testing is voluntary, but Amanda Aguirre, the President and CEO of RCBH, said a majority of those arriving agree.

A test essentially earns them a seat on one of the charter busses provided by RCBH for a ride to the nearest shelter. Local non-profits have also teamed up to help asylum seekers. They're providing bags filled with information and snacks.

However, all this help doesn't come for free. City leaders, local service groups, and federal officials met Tuesday to discuss the lack of resources. City, county, and state leaders have been calling on the federal government to send both manpower and money to the border to help with the influx of immigrants.

Yuma County doesn't have shelter space for asylum-seekers, so they're being sent to Phoenix, Tucson, and beyond.

Mayor Nicholls and Aguirre both tell us help can be expected within the next few weeks. RCBH also expects a visit from FEMA over the weekend.