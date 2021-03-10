What’s next? The legal process for asylum seekers

Immigration

CBS 13'S April Hettinger takes a closer look at the legal path to crossing the border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol is now releasing asylum seekers into the community, under the new Biden Administration. Much is being made of the number of undocumented immigrants entering Yuma County, but what does it take to make the same trip legally?

In order for the migrants to be processed, they will need to have a formal court date and a collection of paperwork.

Immigration lawyers in our area who specialize in this process are prepared to help migrants work legally in the U.S. and follow through with their citizenship process.

Asylum seekers are given a court date, then released into our a border town to await their hearing. However, it can take months for a judge to hear their individual cases. And that, raises even more legal questions.

