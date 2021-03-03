Hole in Calexico border wall repaired in wake of crash

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Crews have repaired a large gap in the border wall near Calexico.

The fix comes just one day after an SUV packed with illegal immigrants passed through the hole before colliding with a gravel truck. 13 people, including the vehicle's driver, died in the wreck.

The gap in the fencing was about 30-miles east of the crash site.

Border Patrol said it discovered the gap at the same time it discovered a vehicle on fire in the vicinity. Agents say they also discovered 19 people hiding in the bushes around the burning SUV. They say a total of 40 illegal immigrants passed through the hole before the wreck.

Workers Wednesday took steps to prevent human smugglers and migrants from following in their footsteps when they replaced the missing bollards.