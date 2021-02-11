Border Patrol agents pull woman from All American Canal

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector saved a woman from the swift-moving waters of the All American Canal Thursday morning.

Surveillance operators called agents out just after seven. They'd spotted four people on the banks of the canal about 16-miles east of the Calexico Downtown Port of Entry.

Agents located the group, and took them into custody. All were illegally in the U.S.

While being arrested, the migrants told agents they were missing a woman who could be trapped in the dense weeds along the banks.

About an hour later, agents found the woman. She was indeed trapped in the vegetation, and couldn't climb out of the water. The canal's swift undertow also threatened to wash her away.

Agents pulled her to safety. She declined medical attention, and Border Patrol expelled the entire group back into Mexico.