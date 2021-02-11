AMLO issues warning to would-be migrants to the U.S.

Immigration

Mexican president says America's doors are not open in spite of what traffickers may say

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's president issued a warning Thursday to those hoping to migrate to the United States from Central America - don't go.

During a press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obradoer (AMLO) cautioned migrants against false claims that America's "doors are open" after the election of President Joe Biden. AMLO told reporters Biden told him the U.S. is still defining its immigration policy.

AMLO said many traffickers now tell people they can get legal migrant status almost immediately, and many immigrants believe them. But, he said, that's simply not true.

The Mexican government, under intense pressure from former President Donald Trump, has posted thousands of troops along its border with Guatemala to stop caravans of migrants from entering Mexico on their way to the U.S.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the "vast majority" of migrants continue to be turned away at the southern border.