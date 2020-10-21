Trump administration adds criminal disqualifiers to asylum

Immigration

New measure takes effect November 20th

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Trump administration says it will disqualify any asylum-seeker convicted of drunk driving, or engaging in any sort of gang-related crime.

The new rule is among a slew of measures added by the White House to make it harder to get asylum. It goes into effect on November 20th.

The immediate impact will be unclear because of the temporary ban on asylum instituted in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It calls for the immediate expulsion of anyone who enters the country illegally in the name of protecting public health.