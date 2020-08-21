Border Patrol saves man abandoned by smugglers

Immigration

Migrant left behind in the mountains near Jacumba

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents located and saved a man abandoned by a smuggler in the Jacumba Wilderness Area.

Agents got a call an emergency call just after seven Friday morning. The man was lost, alone, and in need of help. Agents used GPS from the man's phone, and located him about an hour later.

Border Patrol assessed his condition and gave him water. They determined he was in the country illegally, so agents took him back across the border and released him.