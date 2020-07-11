President Trump promises to preserve DACA

Immigration

President says he will sign an executive order in the next month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump says he will sign an Executive Order within the next month that will include action on the DACA program.

The President made that promise during an interview with NBC's Jose Diaz-Balart. Mr. Trump called it a "merit based bill" that will create a "road to citizenship" for more than 700,000 undocumented immigrants.

"I'm gonna do a big executive order I have the power to do it as president and I'm going to make DACA a part of it. But we put it in and we're probably going to then be taking it out we're working out the legal complexities right now but I'm gonna be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order." said the President.

The DACA program protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. It allows them to stay in the country as long as they meet certain requirements, including furthering their education, and avoiding all criminal charges.

President Trump released few additional details on his impending Executive Order, except to say DACA will be a big part of it.

"And it will include DACA, and I think people are gonna be very happy. In the meantime we'll put it in, we'll take it out, I think people are gonna be very happy with it but one of the aspects of the bill which frankly nobody knows about until right now because I told no other reporter, so you have breaking news, congratulations, but one of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We're going to have a road to citizenship." he said.

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's plans to dismantle the DACA program. In the ruling, the High Court said the administration failed to provide sufficient justification for ending the Obama-era program.

In the majority opinion Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: