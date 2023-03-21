Skip to Content
Home Grown
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:35 PM

Grant available for Arizona farmers to upgrade irrigation

$30 Million is available through the University of Arizona Ag Extension

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - As the southwest continues to endure a twenty-year drought, local farmers are making sure they get the most crop for every drop of water they use.

Now State Representative Tim Dunn (R-Arizona) is encouraging Yuma farmers to apply for a grant through the University of Arizona Ag Extension.

The grant is for $30 million and is available to growers statewide who can receive $1500 an acre if their request is approved. 

“We’ve developed a system, and the cultural practices that we’ve done here for the last 40 years, to make sure you have the most efficient crop per drop,” Dunn said.

If you want to apply for the grant, click this link to AZWaterGrant.com, and click 'apply'.

You can then fill out the form and submit it via email to the U of A Ag Extension at CES-WaterGrant@teams.arizona.edu using the subject line "Water Irrigation Efficiency Program
RFP".

"We've been constantly improving our ground to make sure we have the best system," Dunn said.

Representative Dunn has also introduced legislation to renew the grant for next year.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

