Home Grown: Master Gardener class accepting attendees for this seasons next garden experts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, a master gardener class is now accepting attendees for the summer session.

There will be a wide range of topics covered including a lesson about citrus.

Another critical topic is disease detection including how to identify them and what preventative measures can be taken.

"After soil, then we get into a little more complicated things. We have a weeds class where it teaches you how to treat the weeds you don't want or how to identify weeds," said master gardener program coordinator Janine Lane with the University of Arizona. "We have a class on native plants because native plants don't use as much water and it's really good for our birds and our pollinators."

The class begins June 16 and runs each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through September.

