El Centro Border Patrol seizes 133 pounds of fentanyl at vehicle stop

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Border Patrol arrested a driver accused of smuggling 133 pounds of fentanyl.

CBP said Border Patrol agents saw a suspicious vehicle along Interstate 8 east of Calexico on Thursday, May 23.

Agents noticed the vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic in an erratic manner and after completing record checks, they stopped the vehicle.

CBP said when agents questioned the driver, they gave inconsistent answers.

Then a Border Patrol K-9 team arrived and alerted to the floorboards of the vehicle and cellophane-wrapped packages consistent with narcotics smuggling were discovered.

CBP said the packages contained thousands of blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl and the total weight was 133 pounds.

The driver who is a U.S. citizen was arrested, said CBP.

CBP said the driver, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force for further investigation.