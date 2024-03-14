CBP officers seize methamphetamine found in shipment of peppers and tomatillos

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility found methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of peppers and tomatillos.

On Tuesday evening, CBP said officers encountered a 27-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment of peppers and tomatillos.

According to CBP, the driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred to secondary inspection along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.

A CBP K-9 unit screened the shipment during the secondary inspection and alerted officers to the trailer.

Then a CBP agriculture specialist found a box within the shipment containing a crystal-like substance and officers extracted 3,594 packages.

CBP said the contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 3,671.58 pounds.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.