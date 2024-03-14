Skip to Content
Drug Busts

CBP officers seize methamphetamine found in shipment of peppers and tomatillos

By
today at 2:47 PM
Published 3:12 PM

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility found methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of peppers and tomatillos.

On Tuesday evening, CBP said officers encountered a 27-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment of peppers and tomatillos.

According to CBP, the driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred to secondary inspection along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.

A CBP K-9 unit screened the shipment during the secondary inspection and alerted officers to the trailer.

Then a CBP agriculture specialist found a box within the shipment containing a crystal-like substance and officers extracted 3,594 packages.

CBP said the contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 3,671.58 pounds.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content