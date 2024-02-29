Skip to Content
Drug Busts

San Diego CBP officers seize over $9 million worth of narcotics

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
today at 1:29 PM
Published 2:25 PM

Seizures are part of Operation Apollo which works to combat the threat of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers from the San Diego Field Office ports of entry seized over $9 million worth of narcotics in one week.

CBP said 554 pounds of cocaine, 229 pounds of fentanyl, and 1,650 pounds of methamphetamine, in 42 separate smuggling attempts from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 were seized.

According to CBP, in total, about $9,119,500 worth of narcotics were interdicted in 42 separate incidents.

Suspects were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and processing, said CBP.

The vehicles used to smuggle the drugs were seized by CBP officers.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Drug Busts

