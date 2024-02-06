Wellton man arrested for charges including possession of narcotics for sale

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 39-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for multiple felonies including possession of narcotics for sale.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force along with other agencies served a narcotics search warrant on early Monday morning at a residence in Wellton.

Law enforcement and YCSO's K-9 'Aisha' found about 973 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,919.

Including 10.2 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $204, and items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.

The 39-year-old suspect in the search warrant was arrested and booked for the following felonies:

Possession of Narcotics for Sale

Possession of a Narcotic

Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale

Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Numerous counts of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to YCSO, counterfeit pills that are usually referred to as "Skittles" or "rainbow" pills can contain a lethal dose of pressed fentanyl for someone of any age.

YCSO is reminding the community to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit their website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.