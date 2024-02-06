Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Border Patrol agents seize drugs and money in two vehicle stops

By
today at 9:57 AM
Published 10:29 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two people on two separate events over the weekend.

On Friday, agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white sedan driving east on Interstate 10.

When the driver pulled over on the side of the road, the driver was questioned and admitted to being in the country illegally, said CBP.

The driver said the money he had was earned by taking undocumented migrants from Arizona to California.

According to CBP, $10,100 was seized in total as proceeds from an illegal endeavor.

The driver is a Mexican citizen, he was arrested and will be deported back to Mexico.

On Sunday, agents conducted a second vehicle stop on a black sedan driving westbound on Interstate 10.

A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Unit conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle which directed agents to check the trunk.

Agents discovered seven packages wrapped in cellophane in the trunk.

CBP said when agents tested the contents of the packages, it came out positive for methamphetamine.

According to CBP, the total weight of the methamphetamine was 52.5 pounds with an estimated value of over $94,000.

The driver is a Mexican citizen, and the narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation and prosecution.

