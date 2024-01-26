Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for distributing Methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Jesus Hector Lagarda-Gil of Mexico was sentenced on Monday and pleaded guilty on September 21, 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the court ordered Lagarda-Gil to forfeit a 2018 Mazda CX5 vehicle and $148,000.

Jesus Omar Encincas-Burruel, a co-defendant, pleaded guilty as well and was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release on December 1, 2023.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Lagarda-Gil negotiated and coordinated the delivery of more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover agents during a four-month period in 2022.

Lagarda-Gil met with an undercover agent in Las Vegas, Nevada in March 2022 and personally delivered 45 pounds of methamphetamine to the agent after receiving it from Encinas-Burruel.

He then traveled to Las Vegas again in June 2022 and delivered 61 pounds of methamphetamine to the undercover agent.

Then, in July 2022, Lagarda-Gil was arrested after delivering 217 pounds of methamphetamine to agents.