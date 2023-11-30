Border Patrol agents seize 218 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth 328K

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested and accused of smuggling narcotics in his vehicle's gas tank.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested the 21-year-old man at the Highway 86 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint Monday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the 21-year-old man was driving a blue SUV when he approached the checkpoint.

At the primary inspection point, a K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle and agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection.

Agents inspected the vehicle's gas tank and noticed anomalies and found a suspicious crystallized liquid inside the tank.

CBP said after testing the liquid, it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

CBP said agents safely extracted 218 pounds of liquid methamphetamine with an estimated value of $328,000 from the tank.

According to CBP, the driver, drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation and processing.