today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:17 PM

Man indicted for possessing more than 150 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Mexicali was indicted after he was busted with more than 150 pounds of fentanyl at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Isidro Pantoja-Ramirez was indicted last week on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

The 57-year-old man was stopped in a vehicle at a Border Patrol checkpoint located between Yuma and Wellton on March 24.

Border Patrol agents conducted an inspection that revealed a total of 16 packages hidden in the vehicle's tailgate and spare tire.

More than 150 pounds of fentanyl were found.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Yuma Office is conducting the investigation in this case.

