Yuma Border Patrol agents seize nearly 138 pounds of fentanyl

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized almost 138 pounds of fentanyl at a checkpoint along Interstate 8 near Yuma early Friday morning.

There were 16 packages of fentanyl hidden in the spare tire and tailgate of the vehicle.

According to the US Border Patrol Yuma Sector on Facebook, the fentanyl seized could kill 31 million people.

Already Border Patrol along the southern border has confiscated more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl since last October.

That's on record to beat last year's fentanyl seizures that capped at 14,000 pounds of the deadly drug.

