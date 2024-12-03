One of the canal murder suspects sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects in the murder of 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yuma that happened in June of this year appeared in court Tuesday for her sentencing hearing.

31-year-old Brittney Garcia was sentenced to 25 years for first degree murder and five years for theft of means of transportation.

Both sentences are set to be ran consecutively and the other charges she was potentially facing were dropped which included armed robbery, possession weapon by prohibited person and evidence tampering.

The other suspect in the case is 35-year-old Fernando Malta, and he will be back in court later this month.