U.S. Homeland Security seizes Venezuelan president’s plane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Homeland Security confirms it seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic and landed it in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland alleges the plane was "illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies."

This comes just over a month after the disputed election in Venezuela, and the protests that ensued after Maduro declared himself the winner.

Video captured Monday from the airport shows federal agents surrounding the plane.

"Today's actions is just a testament that HSI, as the principle investigative arm of Homeland Security, we have the expertise, we have the reach, and we have the global partnerships in order to affect change against anybody including powerful government heads that think they are untouchable." Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations

Salisbury says now that they've seized the plane, forfeiture proceedings will begin.