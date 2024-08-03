Skip to Content
Protesters in Miami support protesters in Venezuela

By ,
today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:13 AM

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of protesters turn out a rally in Miami to show solidarity with protesters in Venezuela.

They want Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down following last weekend's election.

On Thursday, the U.S. recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the official winner.

The State Department says it did so based on evidence that the opposition party released this week, showing more than 80% of electoral tally sheets show Urrutia got 66% of the vote.

The uncertainty over the election has raised concerns about increased protests and potential violence in Venezuela.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

