Venezuelans hold rally in Miami to protest country’s election results

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of Venezuelans turned out a rally in Miami on Saturday, protesting election results in their home country.

They joined with Venezuelans worldwide who are calling on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to release the results of the recent presidential election and step down.

The United States has rejected Maduro's victory claim and recognized Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez as the official winner.

The Opposition Party in Venezuela says the vote tallies they have in their possession show Gonzalez won with 67% of the vote.