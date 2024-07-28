Skip to Content
Venezuelans living in Miami hold protest outside the former Venezuelan Consulate

today at 12:18 PM
Published 2:49 PM

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Venezuelans living in Miami are protesting outside the former Venezuelan Consulate because they're not being allowed to vote in Sunday's presidential election in their home country.

But they turned out to also show their support for their countrymen back home, hoping they will be able to vote out President Nicolás Maduro.

His eleven year rule has resulted in economic collapse, causing some 7.7 million people to flee the country.

More than 80% of Venezuelans live in poverty in the once affluent, oil-rich nation.

Most Venezuelans who left have settled in Colombia.

