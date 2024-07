CARACAS, Venezuela (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Protests erupted in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, July 29, following Nicolas Maduro's declaration of victory in the country's disputed presidential election.

Both Maduro and the opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, claimed victory early on Monday, July 29, after authorities declared the incumbent had won.

Footage posted by Hector Mendoza shows the protests and the police response.