Murder now designated as a complex case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The murder of a Yuma man in June has now been designated as a complex case.

34-year-old Fernando Malta has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yuma.

Cruz's body was found in a car that was located in a canal in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6th.

Malta's attorney requested additional time to go through the evidence since this matter has been designated as a complex case due to the nature of these charges.

The state may also present Malta's attorney with a possible plea deal at his next hearing.

Family members of Cruz, including the mother of his children, spoke out in court tearfully demanding justice.

Malta will be back in court September 24th for a final management conference.