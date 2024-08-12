Skip to Content
Trial dates set for two of the three suspects involved in the house party shooting

today at 5:43 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Trial dates were set for two of the three suspects involved in a Yuma house party shooting shooting, where two young men were killed last year.

20-year-old Abrahm Colin and 20-year-old Aden Arviso appeared before Judge Claudia Gonzalez on Friday.

Colin is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the deaths of 19-year-old Danny Garcia and 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder. His trial begins on August 5 of next year.

Arviso is facing two counts of second-degree murder. His trial begins on September 9 of next year.

Both trial are expected to last about four weeks. 

The third suspect in the case, Jose Lopez, will be back in court next month.

