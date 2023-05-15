Family of one victim from the weekend’s mass shooting speaks out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in Saturday night's mass shooting is still at large.

Yuma Police say seven people were shot Saturday night just before 11 p.m., with two victims dead and one victim as young as 15.

When officers arrived at the Terra Bella residence, they located several subjects with gunshot wounds.

One 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital before police arrived and was pronounced dead at Yuma Regional Medical Center a short time later.

The 19-year-old's family spoke to us in an exclusive interview, sharing the memory of their beloved brother, son, cousin, and nephew Danny Garcia.

A 20-year-old man was transported by Yuma Fire Department to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was also pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries was flown to Phoenix for treatment.

The other victims who were shot are 15, 16, 18, and 19 years old and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on S. J Edward Drive, at a house in the Terra Bella neighborhood off 5 and 1/2 E.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to release updated information.

Members of one of the victims' families created two separate GoFundMe pages. You can click HERE and HERE to donate.

Again, no suspects are in custody at this time as police investigate, YPD is reminding the public that anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case could receive a $1,000 reward.