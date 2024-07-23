Skip to Content
Plea offer may soon come for armed robbery suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March was back in court today and learned he may soon receive a plea offer from the state.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police say Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E robbed them at gunpoint.

Patino has pled not guilty to all charges.

The state says they will soon present Patino and his attorney with a plea agreement and are waiting on victim notification before final approval.

Patino will be back in court for a final management conference on August 20th.

