Skip to Content
Crime

Yuma man accused of killing elderly couple waits on evaluation before next hearing

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
Published 11:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of killing an elderly couple in May was back in court Wednesday and is still awaiting several pending motions from his attorney.

19-year-old Romeo Jay Arellano is formally charged with six felonies including the murders of 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez.

Some of his other charges are second-degree burglary and theft of a credit card.

Arellano has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Deputies had originally responded to a possible burglary and report of two missing people on May 1.

According to court documents, the murders happened between April 26 and 27, at least five days before deputies found the bodies.

In court Wednesday, Arellano's attorney said they are waiting on another evaluation from a doctor in Maricopa County and are waiting for his juvenile records to be unsealed as they could be used in his defense.

Judge David Haws ordered a status hearing on this matter scheduled for August 7.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content