Yuma man accused of killing elderly couple waits on evaluation before next hearing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of killing an elderly couple in May was back in court Wednesday and is still awaiting several pending motions from his attorney.

19-year-old Romeo Jay Arellano is formally charged with six felonies including the murders of 82-year-old Manuel Marquez and 79-year-old Patricia Marquez.

Some of his other charges are second-degree burglary and theft of a credit card.

Arellano has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Deputies had originally responded to a possible burglary and report of two missing people on May 1.

According to court documents, the murders happened between April 26 and 27, at least five days before deputies found the bodies.

In court Wednesday, Arellano's attorney said they are waiting on another evaluation from a doctor in Maricopa County and are waiting for his juvenile records to be unsealed as they could be used in his defense.

Judge David Haws ordered a status hearing on this matter scheduled for August 7.