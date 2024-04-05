National Guardsman arrested and accused of smuggling undocumented migrant

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas (NBC) - A National Guardsman is behind bars after being apprehended for allegedly smuggling an undocumented migrant.

26-year-old Savion Amari Donovan Johnson was arrested Sunday after a high-speed pursuit near the U.S.-Mexico border west of San Antonio, Texas.

State troopers say the chase started when Johnson abruptly turned around at a checkpoint.

The gravity of the situation prompted a response.

In a statement responding to news of the arrest, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said his office has, "Zero tolerance for Texans who violate laws that directly contradict the mission we are seeking the achieve."

Johnson was deployed in McAllen, Texas as part of Operation Lone Star which is part of Governor Abbot's push to secure the border.