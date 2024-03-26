Skip to Content
Crime

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes raided by federal officials

By , ,
today at 5:48 AM
Published 6:01 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs searched on Monday by federal officials, sources said.

The two homes that were raided were in Los angeles and Miami as Combs has become a subject of a federal investigation.

A wave of civil lawsuits were filed against the music mogul since November after three women and a man were interviewed in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

The three women and man came forward with lawsuits after after public scrutiny of Combs' behavior with his former romantic partner, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of physically and sexually abusing her for years.

Combs had a number of legal issues going back before the recent lawsuits, although he rarely faced criminal charges.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content