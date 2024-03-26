Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes raided by federal officials

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs searched on Monday by federal officials, sources said.

The two homes that were raided were in Los angeles and Miami as Combs has become a subject of a federal investigation.

A wave of civil lawsuits were filed against the music mogul since November after three women and a man were interviewed in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

The three women and man came forward with lawsuits after after public scrutiny of Combs' behavior with his former romantic partner, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of physically and sexually abusing her for years.

Combs had a number of legal issues going back before the recent lawsuits, although he rarely faced criminal charges.