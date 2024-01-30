Attempted murder suspect sentenced to 32 years in prison

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma woman convicted of attempted murder after shooting her boyfriend on Interstate 8 was sentenced to 32 years to life behind bars.

26-year-old Andrea Contreras learned her fate Tuesday morning in an El Centro courtroom.

She was sentenced to seven years for attempted murder and 25 years for shooting a firearm at a moving vehicle, totaling 32 years.

She will be eligible for parole.

The Imperial County District Attorney said that is the sentence he was expecting due to the severity of the case.

"She followed this person, chased him to the highway, she shot him into a moving vehicle with other vehicles around, somebody else could got killed. It showed callousness," stated George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney.

Andrea Contreras' defense attorney has 60 days to appeal the sentence.