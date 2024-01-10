32-year-old man sentenced to 39 months in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol said a man who was arrested in 2023 for illegally entering the U.S. has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Agents say 32-year-old Pablo Barahona Castro was convicted of illegal re-entry into the U.S. in 2023.

Border patrol says the Honduran man has felony convictions in California for stalking, possession of cocaine, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also convicted of re-entry after deportation.

Castro will be in prison for 39 months.