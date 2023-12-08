Mother charged with murdering daughter sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 32-year-old Jamie McBride has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years served for first-degree murder after her almost two-year-old daughter died from malnutrition back in September 2020.

The father, James Givens, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

McBride mentioned in court Friday that she loves her daughters very much.

The adoptive mother, Carol, of the three other daughters spoke out in court sharing the trauma the girls endured while living with McBride and Givens.

According to Carol, the youngest was in the fifth percentile for weight and height.

A neighbor who had been to the home mentioned the filth that was in the home and how other neighbors had to feed the girls.

In a previous appearance, prosecutors said Emma Givens weighed no more than 10 pounds when she died.

They also said the couple's other three girls couldn't remember the last time they ate.