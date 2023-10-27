Man sentenced to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release.

Joel James Justin of Phoenix, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, stabbed the victim which killed him, said the Attorney's Office.

Justin pleaded guilty on February 7, 2023.

The Attorney's Office said the investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Gila River Police Department.