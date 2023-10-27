21-year-old officer fatally shot

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old police officer in San Luis, Mexico was gunned down outside of a gym.

The Sonora Prosecutor's Office said Julissa Sarahi was killed Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found her body shortly after the shooting.

They say she had already fallen victim to a previous attack in 2022 where she was alongside a former commander of the police department who was let go after it was found he had ties to organized crime.

No arrests have been made but police think this homicide could also be tied to a criminal gang.