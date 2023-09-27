Attempted murder suspect sentenced to 90 days

Shooting happened on County 19th and Avenue D in March 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 47-year-old Abelardo Valenzuela Conde was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to shooting 33-year-old Joshua Arellano in the face back in March 2022.

The sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault was decided Wednesday morning, however, the judge's decision left both sides dissatisfied.

Judge Haws addressed the courtroom before rendering his decision saying in part "This case leaves many unanswered questions as both parties have diametrically different views as to what happened that night."

Conde's attorney argued that his client fired his weapon in self-defense after his family got into a fight with Arellano and his family.

Arellano addressed Judge Haws prior to his decision as "basically an execution."

Conde was detained in Yuma County Jail and will be eligible to apply for work release in 30 days.