Attempted murder suspect sentence delayed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Sentencing was delayed Wednesday for the man accused of shooting another man three times, including once in the face.

47-year-old Abelarde Valenzuela Conde was in court today as the victim, 33-year-old Joshua Arellano, recounted the moment when he was shot on County 19 and Avenue D in March of last year.

Despite surviving the shooting, Arellano believes Conde deserves a harsher punishment than what was presented in the initial plea deal, which is one year in prison with the possibility of probation after he's released.

"This guy should be in jail for more than 10 years," said Arellano. "My hopes are that he gets charged and he gets convicted for what he did. Those are my hopes right now."

Originally, Conde was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center and initially charged with attempted second-degree murder.

He's no longer in custody and is expected to be sentenced at his next court appearance on September 20th.