Suspect in Vanessa Guillen’s murder sentenced to 30 years

today at 7:45 AM
WACO, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Texas woman, who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in Waco, Texas.

Cecily Aguilar was the only suspect arrested in connection with the killing in 2020.

Aguilar has admitted to helping her boyfriend, Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose of Guillen's body in the woods near Fort Hood.

Robinson died by suicide when Guillen's remains were found.

Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Aguilar faced three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

